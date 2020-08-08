Sanjay Dutt Taken To Hospital, COVID-19 Test Is Negative

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay )

Highlights Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evenin

He complained of breathlessness, said hospital authorities in a statement

The actor will be in the hospital for some time for "medical observation"

Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathlessness, reported news agency ANI. After the actor was hospitalised, a COVID-19 test was done which turned out to be negative, reported ANI. However, Sanjay Dutt, 61, will be in the hospital for some time for "medical observation." The hospital authorities also released a statement in which they said that Mr Dutt is "perfectly fine." A statement issued by the Lilavati Hospital read: "Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine." The actor is currently living in Mumbai alone while his wife Maanayata is in Dubai with their children Shahraan and Iqra - they were there before the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Sanjay Dutt (in file pic) admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YTWomFsFtX — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, in which he co-starred with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a sequel to the 1991's Sadak, which featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on August 28 along with a number of films such as The Big Bull and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt also has KGF: Chapter 2 lined up.