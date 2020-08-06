Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt Shares Mahesh Bhatt's Emotional Note About The Film

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt on the sets of Sadak 2. (Image courtesy: poojab)

Soon after Alia Bhatt announced the release date of upcoming film Sadak 2, her sister Pooja Bhatt (also Alia's co-star in the movie) Instagrammed a note their father Mahesh Bhatt shared with her about the movie. Mahesh Bhatt, who last directed Kartoos in 1999, returned to the director's chair after almost two decades with Sadak 2. In the note, he addressed Pooja as "My Gladiator" and wrote: "Today as we begin the last leg of our journey, I feel unshackled... If the film works, it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director. You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible." Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Pooja shared several films from different shooting locations of Sadak 2 and one old picture of herself with her father.

Mahesh Bhatt launched Pooja with 1989 television film Daddy, which was made for Doordarshan while she burst into the film scene next year with two back-to-back hits - Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She went on to make movies like Saatwan Aasman and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, and critically-acclaimed films like Zakhm and Sir with Mahesh Bhatt.

Sadak 2 is Alia Bhatt's first film with her father Mahesh Bhatt while she co-starred with her mother Soni Razdan in Raazi. Alia was launched by Karan Johar in 2012 film Student Of The Year.

Sadak 2 will release on Disney + Hotstar on August 28.