Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Shares Release Date And Poster

Alia Bhatt shared the poster of Sadak 2. (Image courtesy: aalia08)

Highlights The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt returns to the director's chair after 2 decades

Sadak 2 releases later this month

Actress Alia Bhatt shared the first poster of her upcoming film Sadak 2 along with its digital release date on social media on Thursday. The poster features Alia and her co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur walking down a picturesque road. The caption read, "Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 28." Sadak 2 is a part of Disney + Hotstar's Multiplex collection which also included Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, and upcoming releases such as The Big Bull and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Here's Alia Bhatt's tweet on Sadak 2:

Sadak 2 is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and it also stars Pooja Bhatt, who played principal protagonist in the 1991 film. Sadak, also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles and it went on become one of the highest earning films of the year.

Recently, on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Pooja Bhatt revealed that it was the "belief and absolute conviction" of the 61-year-old actor which ensured the sequel to Sadak. She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "... The man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened. And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again... Thank you for setting us all off on this life changing journey." Mahesh Bhatt last directed Sanjay Dutt in Kartoos in 1999.

Sadak 2 featured Gulshan Grover and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles.