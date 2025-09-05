Sanjay Dutt Shocked By Fan Who Brought Both Wife And Girlfriend To Kapil Sharma's Show: "<i>Kaise Kiya Aap Ne?</i>"

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are the latest guests to grace Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. What has left the audience in splits, however, is a hilarious interaction between Sanjay Dutt and a fan who brought both his wife and girlfriend to the show.

A new promo of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt has been making the rounds.

In the clip, a fan tells Sanjay Dutt, "Aaj main apni girlfriend aur wife dono ke saath aaya hoon (Today I have come to the show with both my wife and girlfriend)."

Not only Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, but also Kapil Sharma and judge Archana Puran Singh were left stunned by the fan's confession.

Sanjay Dutt then went closer to the fan and said, "Yeh aapne kaise kiya? Hume bhi sikha dijiye (How did you do this? Please teach us too)."

Do bhai, dono tabahi. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are arriving this Funnyvaar 💪🕺



Watch them this Saturday, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, at 8pm, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/50ZWmAGbjO — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 4, 2025

Fan Reactions

Fan reactions poured in immediately following the hilarious exchange between Sanjay Dutt and the fan.

One comment read, "Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty shocked, but bro rocked."

Another added, "This will be a TRP-shattering episode."

A third internet user wrote, "This is called work-life balance," while someone else remarked, "When developer meets hacker."

Another fan wrote, "When Sanjay Dutt himself asks you for this."

Sanjay Dutt's Love Life

The love life of the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor has been one of the most talked-about topics in the film industry. He has been linked to several top actresses of his time, from Madhuri Dixit to Tina Munim.

Sanjay Dutt first married in 1987, and they had a daughter named Trishala, who now resides in the United States. Unfortunately, Richa died of a brain tumour in 1996.

In 1998, he married again, this time to model Rhea Pillai, but they divorced in 2008. Finally, in 2008, Sanjay married Manyataa Dutt. The couple were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010.

In A Nutshell

