Sanjay Dutt Rejects Rumours He's Joining Politics: 'Not Contesting Elections'

Leave whatever you were doing and head straight to Sanjay Dutt's X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The actor has shared a note putting an end to all the rumours of him joining politics. He wrote, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.” This post comes amid rumours suggesting that the veteran star might contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Karnal.

I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024

Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt was a big name in cinema as well as Indian politics. He joined Congress in 1984 and remained a Member of the Parliament for five terms until he died in 2005.

Over the last few years, Sanjay Dutt has dedicated his time to big-budget movies across languages. His recent dream run is extra special because, in August 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. Last year, the actor recalled the moment when he received the tragic news. In an interview with ETimes, he said, “I had a backache and was treated with hot water bottles and painkillers until one day I couldn't breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me at that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me, 'You have cancer'.”

Sanjay Dutt continued, "My wife was in Dubai, so Priya (sister Priya Dutt) came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer; my wife died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that I don't want to take chemotherapy. Let it be. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment.”

In October 2020, Sanjay Dutt shared a note on X to announce that he is cancer-free. An excerpt from his note reads: "And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well-being of our family."

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you ???????? pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Tamil film Leo.