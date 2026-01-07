Sandeep Reddy Vanga Jokes About <i>Spirit</i> Actor Prabhas Being Too Shy: "It's On Another Level"

All eyes are on Prabhas' The Raja Saab, scheduled for release on January 9, 2025. With promotions now in full swing, the makers arranged a special interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is directing Prabhas in Spirit and took the seat of guest host. The filmmaker was in conversation with Prabhas along with his The Raja Saab co-stars - Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar.

What's Happening

The makers of The Raja Saab shared a promo of the candid interview, titled The King Size Interview. What caught everyone's attention was a rather playful side of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who joked about Prabhas' shy nature.

Vanga said, "I heard that Prabhas is a shy man and all that, but his shyness is on another level. It is just too much."

Speaking of how big a project The Raja Saab is, the filmmaker recalled speaking to Prabhas, "It's a big set, three heroines, songs are there, daadi (grandmother) is there, and a Rs 400 crore budget, and he said he'll finish the film in 40 days (sic)."

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani. The film is slated for theatrical release on January 9.

In a previously shared video on the film's official X page, Maruthi spoke about Prabhas's character, saying, "The Telugu audience has seen the entertaining side of Prabhas. But Pan India hasn't. After watching the film, you'll remember Prabhas for years. The get-up and everything... It's a great episode, never seen before on the Indian screen."

Thaman S has composed the music. Karthik Palani handles the cinematography, editing is by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, and Rajeevan serves as the production designer.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Prabhas' Upcoming Film Spirit

Spirit is written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers plan to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas's 46th birthday last year. It is scheduled for release in 2026.

Spirit dominated headlines last year as Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour demands. Without naming Deepika, Vanga put out a statement on social media calling out the actress's PR strategy. Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the role. Triptii has already worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).

ALSO READ | Prabhas Stuns Fans With Joker-Inspired Look In The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0, Internet Says 'Took Arshad Warsi's Statement Too Seriously'