Sanchita Ugale's <i>Dilwali Dulha</i> Co-Star Sorab Bedi Recalls Speaking To Her Two Days Before Her Death: '<i>Hum Milne Wale The</i>'

The death of actor Sanchita Ugale has left her friends and colleagues in shock, with Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sorab Bedi expressing his grief over the tragic loss.

Speaking to paparazzi, the Splitsvilla 16 contestant revealed that he had spoken to Sanchita just two days before her death.

"I got to know about the incident this morning. She must have been distressed. I talked to her two days ago. I will visit her home and meet her family too," Sorab said.

Earlier in the day, Sorab paid tribute to Sanchita on social media. Sharing a poster featuring the two from their Dangal TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "No Chotttuuuu. You were, you are and you'll always be fav, gonna miss you."

He also shared a photograph with Sanchita and penned an emotional note that read, "Milne walle Thai hum yaar."

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sanchita died on Sunday, June 14, by suicide. She was 22.

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at Sanchita's residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

About Her Shows

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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