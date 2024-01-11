Singer Sanam Puri Marries Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe In An Intimate Wedding In Nagaland

Image was shared on Instagram . (courtesy: zuchobeni_tungoe_98)

Singer Sanam Puri is now a married man. He exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland. The wedding took place on January 11. The ceremony was a close-knit affair.

For the D-Day, Sanam opted for a black tuxedo. He looked dapper as a groom. On the other hand, Zuchobeni looked ethereal in a white satin gown.

Interestingly, Sanam also released a love song titled Saath Rahe Tu Mere. It features Sanam along with his wife Zuchobeni. The song is sung by the couple.

Several visuals from the ceremony surfaced online.

Sanam is the lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band. He is mainly known for singing unplugged versions of old Bollywood songs. He came up with his own Sanam band and his four friends. Sanam Band started flourishing after they were invited to perform for the YouTube FanFest in 2015.

Zuchobeni Tungoe is also a singer.