Sameer Anjaan On Salman Khan Crying After Break Up With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: "<i>Tere Naam</i> Became His Personal Anthem"

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who worked on Salman Khan's film Tere Naam in 2003, spoke about how the actor was "hurting" and how the title track became his "personal anthem". Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had broken up in 2002, and the "wounds were fresh", recalled the lyricist.

What's Happening

Salman Khan essayed the role of a heartbroken lover in Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam. His personal pain after the break up with Aishwarya Rai added to the intensity of his performance.

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan revealed on Subhankar Mishra's podcast, "We didn't write the title track of Tere Naam with Salman Khan in mind. But after his break-up with Aishwarya Rai, the song became his personal anthem of heartbreak. Before filming scenes for that song, Salman would call Himesh Reshammiya, ask him to sing it, and then break down in tears."

He continued, "Salman was hurting. His wounds were still fresh. Every time on set, before giving a shot, Himesh would sing, and Salman would cry. He wanted the song-especially the line 'Kyun kisiko wafa ke badle wafa nahi milti'- to reach Aishwarya, to let her feel his pain."

When Prahlad Kakkar Called Salman Khan "Abusive And Physical"

A few weeks ago, filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar also spoke about why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt "betrayed" after breaking up with Salman Khan.

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Prahlad Kakkar described how he supported Aishwarya Rai after her tumultuous split from Salman Khan in 2002.

"She wasn't upset about the break up. She was upset that everybody took Salman's side and not hers. The truth was on her side. She didn't trust the industry anymore because it wasn't playing fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if both sides were treated equally. But nothing-it was completely one-sided."

Calling Salman Khan "very physical and obsessive," Prahlad Kakkar added, "How do you deal with somebody like that?"

Salman Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Break Up

The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for three years before parting ways in 2002. Their break-up was very public, and Aishwarya Rai has stated in several interviews that she faced physical abuse during the relationship as well.

In A Nutshell

Sameer Anjaan recalled how the song Tere Naam played a crucial role in Salman Khan's life after his break up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He stated that Salman would often call Himesh Reshammiya, asking him to sing it.

