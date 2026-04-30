Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi Announce Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After 10 Years Of Marriage

Actor-model Sambhavna Seth announced her pregnancy with a wholesome Instagram post. After seven failed IVF procedures and a miscarriage, Sambhavna and her husband, actor-writer Avinash, opted for surrogacy.

Sharing the good news, Sambhavna wrote: "We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins."

Gauahar Khan commented: "This is the happiest news. God bless you with safety and happiness at every step of this journey. Ameen."

Sambhavna's Painful IVF Journey

Sambhavna Seth, known for her hit songs and her stint on Bigg Boss 3, shared details of her seven painful IVF procedures with Hautterfly in 2024. Sambhavna and Avinash had even planned a pregnancy photoshoot before a miscarriage dashed all their hopes.

"I've gone through miscarriages and then reached here. I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen. It cost me around Rs 1.5 lakh. I was foresighted, so I had planned ahead. But you know, Bhagwan ki marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction," shared the actor.

"The process was very painful, and I put on a lot of weight. It goes on for 8-10 days, and you have to take injections in your stomach or thighs. Then the final injection is given 24 hours before extracting the eggs. That's the whole process, and it is very painful. Then the doctors advise you to rest for 10 days, and due to hormonal injections, you gain weight. The body goes through a lot of trauma—your mental state also gets disturbed. Then slowly, your body comes back to its original self if you want to, or however you try to get back in shape," the actor shared.

Sambhavna also revealed that she always wanted a baby, while her husband never pressured her to undergo so many painful processes.

"I could become hopeful after every setback because I did not have any pressure from my husband," Sambhavna said in the interview.

On the work front, Sambhavna was last seen in the 2025 film Mandala Murders, headlined by Vaani Kapoor.