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Samay Raina Calls Sharvari A 'Seasoned Comedian' After Her India's Got Latent Season 2 Appearance

Samay also shared another post featuring a picture from the episode and thanked both actors for bringing an easy-going and fun energy to the panel

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Samay Raina Calls Sharvari A 'Seasoned Comedian' After Her <i>India's Got Latent Season 2</i> Appearance
Sharvari and Alia Bhatt in India's Got Latent. (Photo: X)
  • Samay Raina praised Sharvari's comic timing on India's Got Latent season 2
  • Sharvari and Alia Bhatt appeared on the show to promote their film Alpha
  • Samay thanked both actors for their easygoing and fun energy on the panel
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Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has heaped praise on actor Sharvari following her appearance on the second season of his hit show, India's Got Latent. The first episode of the new season premiered on June 20 and featured Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, who joined the show to promote their upcoming film, Alpha.

After the episode's release, Samay took to Instagram Stories to appreciate Sharvari's comic timing. 

Sharing his thoughts on her performance, he wrote, "@sharvari you were so funny man. It felt like a seasoned comedian was with us on the panel. The maa paa joke man."

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Sharvari was quick to react to the sweet compliment. Reposting Samay's story on her Instagram account, the actor responded with, "Hahahaha!!!", along with several laughing emojis.

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Samay also shared another post featuring a picture from the episode and thanked both actors for bringing an easy-going and fun energy to the panel.

"Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are," he wrote.

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Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Cannes Appearance: "Here The Camera Is On You"

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