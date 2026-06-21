Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i>, Cannes Appearance: "Here The Camera Is On You"

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 opened with a mix of sharp comedy and unfiltered humour. The first episode featured Alpha stars, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, as special guests. Samay brought his trademark wit to the exchange and had everyone laughing with playful jabs at Alia's film Jigra and her Cannes appearance.

Introducing Alia as a panelist, Samay called her the biggest celebrity to appear on the show so far and joked, “She is the biggest guest we had till now in Latent. Highest point of Latent, lowest point of her career.”

Further in the episode, the comedian cheekily referenced her film Jigra's underwhelming box-office performance. He said, “Alia Ji, first of all, I can't believe you're here.” The actress replied, “Yeah, I'm kind of regretting it right now.” Samay then joked, “Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret.[ I also regretted it after watching Jigra]."

Alia responded, “At least tumne dekhi picture, thank you for contributing to my film.”

Samay Raina did not stop there. He said, “But genuinely, Alia ji, I am so nervous sitting next to you, like I am such a big fan…” After a pause, he added, “of your husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Of you also, of course.”

During the show, Samay also playfully asked Alia why she appeared on India's Got Latent despite being one of Bollywood's most successful stars.

He quipped, “Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But here, the camera is on you,” taking a dig at both his own show and her Cannes appearance.

FYI: Alia faced heavy trolling online after clips from her Cannes red carpet surfaced on social media. The footage showed her posing while photographers lowered their cameras, sparking debate about her international recognition.

Alia hit back at Samay by saying, “No, no. Samay genuinely, I think we can all say this with absolute clarity and be so grateful for all the laughs that we've had thanks to Kapil Sharma.”

What's Next For Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Alia's next film, Alpha, is set to release in theatres on July 3. The film also features Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.