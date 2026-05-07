Samantha Ruth Prabhu's <i>Maa Inti Bangaram</i> Postponed To June 19 Due To IPL

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. The film, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, was initially scheduled to hit theatres on May 15. However, due to the ongoing IPL season, the makers have postponed the release. The film will now arrive in cinemas on June 19.

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Speculation around the release of Maa Inti Bangaram has now been put to rest, with the film's team confirming a change in its release schedule.

Although Samantha's production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, had not made an official announcement on social media at the time of writing, the film's team confirmed that the release date has been pushed back. Maa Inti Bangaram will now hit theatres on June 19 instead of the earlier planned date of May 15. The announcement was made just a week ahead of the intended release.

Explaining the reason for the delay, the team said in a press note, "The decision was made to avoid a clash with the IPL season, and to give audiences across the Telugu states the opportunity to fully support the Sunrisers Hyderabad during their campaign."

What Gulshan Devaiah Told Us About Working With Samantha In Maa Inti Bangaram

Speaking to NDTV, Gulshan shared his experience of working with Samantha on the film and said, "It was a very good experience working with Samantha. I really enjoyed myself. She is wonderful to work with. Raj sir is also there. Nandini Reddy, our director, is also there. It has been really nice."

"Sam and I have great chemistry. I knew the first time we met that we needed to be together in a film, and I told Raj sir (Raj Nidimoru) also. I am so happy that they actually got back to me about a year later. They said, 'We have this movie, and we want you in this, and it's good,'" added Gulshan.



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