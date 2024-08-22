Samantha Ruth Prabhu's In-Flight Reunion With Nani: "Sweetest Surprise Today"

Guess who Samantha Ruth Prabhu bumped into during a flight? Her Eega co-star Nani. The actress shared a selfie with the actor on her Instagram story, on Thursday. She captioned it, "Nani the sweetest surprise today. All the very best for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram." Meanwhile, a video of their reunion at the Hyderabad airport went viral. A fan club dedicated to Samantha shared a video on X and the caption on it read, "Varun and Nithya's reunion at Hyderabad airport today." Samantha starred as Nithya while Nani played the role of Varun in the 2012 film Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu.

Nani's filmography includes Gentleman, Hi Nanna, Jersey, HIT: The Second Case, Yevade Subramanyam, Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara, Gentleman, Gang Leader to name a few. He is busy with the promotions of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s." She will also star in a project titled Bangaram. Samantha announced the project on her birthday this year.