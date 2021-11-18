Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Wish For 'Queen' Nayanthara Is Everything

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Happy birthday, Nayanthara. The actress, who is known for her acting skills and electric screen presence, turned 37 on Thursday. And she celebrated the special day in the company of her loved ones, including her fiance, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Dressed in a simple yellow top and jeans, Nayanthara looks lovely in the pictures shared by Samantha on Instagram. In one of the images, the two leading actresses are seen hugging each other after Nayanthara cuts her birthday cake.

The icing on the proverbial cake is a lovely post dedicated to birthday girl Nayanthara from Samantha. Sharing the photos, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “She came. She saw. She dared. She dreamed. She performed and she conquered!! Happy birthday, Nayan.” She also added the hashtags, “Happy birthday Nayanthara”, “Queen”, and “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the title of Vignesh Shivan's next project which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Recently, the director had shared the first look posters of the actors in their respective roles. The posters revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as Rambo alias Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathi Ohoondiran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play Khatija and Nayanthara will play Kanmani.

On the happy occasion, Vignesh Shivan shared a poster of Nayanthara from the film. Adding a loved up note, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday Kanmani, thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life with you is full of love and affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever!”

Meanwhile, videos from Nayanthara's birthday celebration with the cast of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have been trending on social media. The clips offer a glimpse of her birthday cakes and a moment where Vignesh can be seen hugging her and wishing the actress. Read about it here.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan worked together in the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan after which rumours of them dating surfaced. Recently, Koozhangal (Pebbles), a film that the couple jointly produced was selected as India's official entry into the Oscars. For the last few years, the couple has been vocal about their relationship, with the director often updating fans with videos and pictures of the couple.