Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Anniversary Post For Naga Chaitanya Has Priceless Pics And A Loved-Up Note

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha-Naga celebrated their second marriage anniversary on Sunday Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 Rana Daggubati also wished the couple

First, happy anniversary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya! The adorable couple, who got married in 2017, celebrated their second marriage anniversary on Sunday. Wishing her actor husband on the occasion, Samantha shared a couple of priceless photos and videos, mostly from their Goa wedding. Her post also comprised some adorable pictures of the couple from their vacations. Instagramming the photos, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned them in the sweetest way possible: "Stronger and stronger... Two year anniversary and a ten year story... Stuck on you Naga Chaitanya." She accompanied her post with hashtags such as #tenyearstory #secondanniversary. Samantha and Naga had a dreamy wedding in Goa back in 2017. The couple first got married as per Hindu rituals and later exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony.

Now, take a look at Samantha's anniversary wish for Naga Chaitanya:

Reacting to the post, several celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lavanya Tripathi, Trisha Krishnan and Hansika Motwani wished the couple in the comments section. "My favourite favourite couple... Wishing you togetherness forever," wrote Rakul while Kajal and Hansika commented: "Happy anniversary." Trisha wrote: "So cute. God bless you two" and Lavanya's comment read: "Touchwood, god bless you guys #cutestcouple! Happy anniversary."

A screenshot of Rakul and Kajal's comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post.

A screenshot of Lavanya, Trisha and Hansika's comment on Samantha's post. Rana Daggubati wished the couple in a separate post, in which he shared a picture from their wedding album. "Happy anniversary, you lovelies. Have an awesome year!" he captioned his post.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have co-starred in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.