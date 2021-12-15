Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wished 'The Mightiest' Rana Daggubati On His Birthday Like This

A throwback of Samantha and Rana. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On Rana Daggubati's 37th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a greeting for the actor on her Instagram story. Samantha, who was married to Rana's cousin and actor Naga Chaitanya, announced separation in October this year. They were married for over 3 years. Samantha wrote in her note for Rana: "Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati... Wishing you only the best always ... You are the mightiest with the biggest heart. God favourite." Samantha and Rana Daggubati worked together in Bangalore Naatkal, directed by Bhaskar.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wish for Rana Daggubati here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.

Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack, to name a few.