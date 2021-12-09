RRR Trailer: Hey Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thought Tiger Scene Was 'Real 100 Percent'

RRR: Jr NTR in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: Samanthaprabhu2)

The trailer of RRR released on Thursday and it started trending instantly. Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout out to the film's trailer, especially with the scene featuring Jr NTR and a tiger. She tweeted, "I believed that this was real 100 percent... There was absolutely no doubt .. Jr NTR you can do anything with that fire in your eyes. #RRRTrailer."RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." RRR boasts of, which includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

Read Samantha's tweet here:

I believed that this was real 100 percent .. there was absolutely no doubt .. @tarak9999 you can do anything with that fire in your eyes #RRRTrailerpic.twitter.com/WHVYE8h83z — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 9, 2021

The actress also cheered for Ram Charan, who is married to her best friend Upasana. She wrote: "The best transformation I have seen on screen. Fire Fire Fire... Absolutely owned it...In the best form ever."

The best transformation I have seen on screen @AlwaysRamCharan .. absolutely owned it .. in the best form ever #RRRTrailerpic.twitter.com/nb7Fll5tuX — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 9, 2021

Samantha also cheered for the film's director SS Rajamouli and she wrote: "Speechless."

Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last month. They were married for over 3 years.