Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Video From Her Wedding. Seen Yet?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her Instafam the best possible Sunday treat. She shared a video, which has glimpses of her and Naga Chaitanya's wedding, which took place in Goa in October 2017. "As promised Letting you in #chaysam," she captioned the post. The video has several BTS moments of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's fairy tale wedding. Like in any other wedding, there were glitches - like when the groom couldn't find his tie before the wedding and Samantha's bridesmaid were nowhere to be found. But they laughed and smiled and eventually everything went smoothly. The video has snippets from what appears to be a sangeet function where Samantha danced her heart out. It also shows how the bride and groom tackled their nervousness and smiled away.
Watch the never-seen-before video from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's wedding:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave and fell in love. The couple dated for seven years before getting married in October last year. Earlier this year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were in New York and Samantha shared a selfie from the Central Park, "where it all began 8 years ago..."
Apart from Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have also featured in films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam, which also starred Naga Chaitanya's father Akkineni Nagarjuna.
After the wedding in October, Samantha has featured in four hit films Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Mersal, Rangasthalam and Mahanati, in which Naga Chaitanya had a cameo role. Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film is Savyasachi, co-starring R Madhavan.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have also signed a film, which will be directed by Shiva.