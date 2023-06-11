Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Congratulatory Note As Actor Sharwanand Gets Married

Samantha Ruth shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Telugu actor Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy in a grand yet intimate wedding on June 3 in Jaipur. Their wedding reception was held on June 9 in Hyderabad and was attended by some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with Sharwanand in the 2020 film Jaanu, was unable to attend the celebration as she is currently abroad shooting for Citadel with Varun Dhawan. However, Samantha shared a social media post wishing the star. She shared an image of the couple on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the both of you. Wishing you a wonderful life together,” with a heart and happy emoji.

The photo that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared was a collection of images from the wedding festivities that Sharwanand had posted on social media. He let the pictures do all the talking and dropped just a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look at the images here:

Ram Charan, who attended the wedding, also shared a special post with the couple. He wrote in the caption, “Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness.”

Sharwanand replied to the post with heart and smile emojis.

Actor Siddharth also attended the wedding and wished the couple with an adorable note. He wrote, “Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is beautiful,” with a bunch of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Serbia shooting for the Indian instalment of Citadel. The multi-series has productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The primary instalment stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra. The India chapter is directed by Raj and DK, and is Samantha's first collaboration with Varun Dhawan.







