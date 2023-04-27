Work, Heal, Repeat: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Album Summed Up

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these images. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared some amazing pictures on Instagram. From a major throwback moment to a ‘paw'dorable frame of her dogs, the album is sugar, spice and everything nice. The opening slide is a throwback picture of Samantha from her modelling days. The actress looks stunning in a floral dress. Next, we get a glimpse of her dogs, Hash and Saasha. The next pic in the line features Samantha wearing an oxygen mask. Wondering what is it about? The answer is here. She is undergoing Hyperbaric Therapy for autoimmune conditions. This therapy helps in repairing damaged tissues and reduces inflammation. It also works on healing infections. In the following slide, Samantha is riding a horse. We also got a frame from her gym session. For the last pic, Samantha picked a quote by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It read, “The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has started to understand the meaning of life.” Sharing the pics, Samantha wrote, “As I see it.” She added her favourite white heart emoji to the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a lot of noise when she joined Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden for the Citadel premiere in London. Samantha will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Citadel. For the red carpet event, Samantha wore a black co-ord set. Expressing her gratitude to team Citadel, she wrote, “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

For the creators of the series, The Russo Brothers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, “In awe of this world created by the Russo Brothers and kudos to Prime Video for backing that vision. All the best to Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast.” She ended her note, “Be ready to catch the exhilarating series, Citadel on Prime on April 28th on Amazon Prime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen inShaakuntalam.