Viral: This Is What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looked Like At 16

Samantha shared this throwback image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoff)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a trip down the memory lane and dug out throwback gold from her photo archives. The 35-year-old actress shared a greyscale throwback picture from her teen days on her Instagram stories on Monday. In the throwback picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen sitting pretty on a couch, dressed in a flowy outfit. Samantha revealed in her caption that the picture happens to be from when she was 16. The actress simply captioned the post: "16 year old me." The picture is trending big time on social media.

Now that is called a perfect throwback. Take a look at the post here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Samantha, who was recently in London for the premiere of Russo Brothers' series Citadel, shared pictures from her time there. Samantha will star in the Indian version of the series, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this month. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.