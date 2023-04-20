In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's London Album Is All About Fun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who attended the Citadel premiere in London is having a blast and this post on Instagram stand as proof. The Shaakuntalam actress has shared an album in which she can be seen exploring the city with director duo Raj and DK and others. Her album also includes pictures of delicious delicacies and candid from the premiere night. Sharing the post, Samantha simply wrote, "Just..." and let her fans complete the caption. A user wrote, "Just Beautiful Sam," while another wrote, "Just.... in Different Shades." Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

For the premiere night, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a black crop top and matching skirt from the shelves of Victoria Beckham. The actress, who will star in the Indian version of Citadel, shared many pictures posing with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and other actors from the American Citadel. Along with the photos, she wrote a long note, an excerpt read, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Next, she will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Also, she has the Indian version of Citadel with Varin Dhawan.