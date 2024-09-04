Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Uorfi Javed's Show: "Having The Courage To Show Your True Self Is Not Easy"

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed's new reality show Follow Karlo Yaar got a big shout out from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The superstar, in her Instagram story, wrote, "Having the courage to show your true self is not easy. Putting your entire life out there opens you up to judgement and ridicule, but also to respect and appreciation if you are lucky. I respect your journey and I believe you're only just getting started. Keep going Uorfi.#FollowKarLoYaar." See the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

During an interaction with Galatta India earlier, Uorfi talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She said, "Samantha and I are Instagram friends. Usko agar mera koi video bhi pasand aata hai toh she uploads it on her story (If she likes my video, she uploads it on her story). I don't think there's a motive behind it. She's just genuinely supporting me. She is a girl's girl. Sam is full-on like a girl's girl."

The series Follow Karlo Yaar premiered on August 23 on OTT platform Prime Video. The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, introduces us to the "real" Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices. She has also worked on daily soaps such as Daayan and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya.