Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mrunal Thakur And Other Stars Give A Shout Out To Uorfi Javed's 3D Outfit

Uorfi Javed, who is famous for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together viral-worthy DIY looks, did it once again. Uorfi's billowing black gown had 3D flowers stitched on it. The best part of her outfit, however, were the artificial butterflies flying out of the flowers. The Internet sensation shared the video of her outfit in action on her Instagram post and she captioned it "magic." The outfit got a big shout out from multiple celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Beautiful." Mrunal Thakur's comment on Uorfi's post read, "Love." TV star Aly Goni commented. "Too good yaar, loved it." Kusha Kapila wrote, "Queen behaviour always." Arjun Bijlani's comment read, "This one is fab. More like these." Writer Kanika Dhillon's comment read, "This looks amazing Uorfi. How ingenious is this outfit." Sophie Choudry added, "This is gorgeous."

Earlier this year, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on Prime Video. The post was captioned, "Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows. Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she's taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices. Last year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This year, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar. which will stream on Prime Video.