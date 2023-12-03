Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Progess Report On Vicky Kaushal's Film

Still from Sam Bahadur trailer. (courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur has finally hit the screens on December 1. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vicky Kaushal's film has collected ₹9 crore on its second day, surpassing the opening day box office figure of ₹6.25 crore. In total, the biopic, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, has earned ₹15.25 crore at the domestic box office. Despite facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal,Sam Bahadur has made a noteworthy mark at the ticket window. FYI: Animal has collected over ₹ 100 crore in just two days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark.”

Sam Bahadur is getting great reviews from fans and critics alike. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are also part of the film.

In his review of Sam Bahadur for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave it 3.5 stars, He said, “The Sam Bahadur we see on the screen isn't a Bollywoodised version of a hero from the pages of Indian military history, but a man rooted in the real world but endowed with exceptional acumen and courage of conviction. What's in a name? In the case of Sam Manekshaw, as the film about him tells us, there is a whole lot. In the opening sequence, we learn that Sam's parents had christened him Cyrus but were constrained to rename him because a thief named Cyrus had just been nabbed in the neighbourhood.”

Before its release, a special screening of Sam Bahadur was organised for Bollywood celebrities. Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif were seen at the screening. After watching the film, filmmaker Karan Johar appreciated Vicky Kaushal's performance by posting a special note on Instagram Stories. The note read, “He is Sam Bahadur and he is an absolute master of his craft. Vicky Kaushal embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts, his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and team RSVP movies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators."