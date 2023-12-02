Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns Over Rs 5 Crore On Opening Day

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which brings to life the story of war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, released in theatres on Friday. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sam Bahadur earned Rs 5.50 crore India net on its first day, reported Sacnilk. The film clashed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal at the box office. The report stated that Sam Bahadur had an overall 29.18% Hindi occupancy on Friday, December 1. Speaking of the occupancy in theatres, the night shows were the busiest with 49.69%, followed by evening shows, which had an occupancy of 30.55%. The afternoon shows had 20.61% occupancy and morning shows with 15.88% occupancy.

The film opened to stellar reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sam Bahadur a 3.5 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable."

Sam Bahadur has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit. The film clashes with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.