Sam Bahadur Manekshaw: 10 Facts About India's First Field Marshal

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, also known as Sam Manekshaw, stands as a highly distinguished military officer in the Indian Armed Forces.

Born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, British India, he became the first field marshal of India in 1973. He was given the title “Sam Bahadur” as a term of respect, with "Bahadur" meaning "brave" or "valiant" in Hindi.

Here are 10 facts about Sam Manekshaw:

Sam Manekshaw, a Parsi born in Punjab and the fifth of six children, began his educational journey at Sherwood College in Nainital. Later, he returned to his hometown, Amritsar, for further studies at the Hindu Sabha College. He attended the prestigious Indian Military Academy in 1932 and later continued his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. Sam Manekshaw played a crucial role during the India-Pakistan war between 1947 and 1948. The 1962 Indo-China war provided crucial insights into Sam Manekshaw's leadership. His accurate observations during the conflict led to subsequent reforms and modernisations within the Indian military. One of the defining moments in Sam Manekshaw's career was his role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. As the Chief of the Army Staff, he masterfully led the Indian Army to victory. Sam Manekshaw spoke Punjabi fluently, thanks to his service in an Infantry battalion with Sikh troops early in his career. His comrades from the Frontier Force battalion often visited him seeking help, and he willingly assisted them. Known for his distinctive style, Sam Manekshaw often wore a Parsi cap, becoming a symbol of his identity. This unique accessory is now an iconic representation of the military legend. The adorned military leader received numerous honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in recognition of his outstanding service. During World War II, Sam Manekshaw served in the Burma campaign and was awarded the Military Cross for his exemplary leadership and courage in the face of the enemy.

Post-independence, Sam Manekshaw continued to excel, serving in various key positions, including the Chief of the Army Staff, where he played a crucial role in modernising and restructuring the Indian Army.

Recently, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the army legend by playing him in the biopic titled "Sam Bahadur".