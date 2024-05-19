Salman Khan's Roaring Shout Out To Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer: 'Looks Good'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Bollywood superstar Salman delighted the cast of Mr & Mrs Mahi as he sent good wishes to the team ahead of the film's release. It so happened that on Sunday, the Tiger 3 star gave a loud shout out to the Team Mr & Mrs Mahi on his Instagram feed. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, Salman Khan wrote, “Looks good, wishing the cast n crew the very best (sic).” Janhvi was quick to re-share it on her Stories. ” Rajkummar, too, shared it and wrote, “Thank you so much dear @beingsalmankhan sir. Your wishes mean a lot to us.”

The story was also shared by the film's producer Karan Johar, who noted, "Salman...Thank you so much. This means a lot to all of us...we can't wait to share the film with you."

On Friday, the makers of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, released a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The nearly 4-minute video is about Janhvi pouring her heart and soul into learning cricket to portray Mahima in the film. In the video, director Sharan Sharma can be heard discussing Janhvi's initial reaction to the role in the film. He mentioned,“ I think when Janhvi came onto this film, she thought, ‘ki haan Gunjan (Saxena) mein bhi mehnat kiya hai. [I have also worked hard for Gunjan Saxena] Done all these drills. What is the big deal? I will play a cricketer, not so hard'… The biggest thing in my head. We need to make Janhvi a cricketer. She knew nothing about the sport. Abhishek (cricket coach), from day 1, really wanted Janhvi to experience the life of a cricketer.”

Janhvi Kapoor's cricket coach, Abhishek Nayar shared how the star went through “rigorous” training to play the role. He shared, “We went to Baroda for a camp. For a 6-day camp, we were there, when Dinesh was also with us. So, we got a lot of experience working with some of these international cricketers, understanding body language, and how they move. From small things of how they walk, how they tap, how they tackle their guard. In terms of training, I think it was as rigorous as anyone would have, when they were preparing for an IPL, if not more.”

In addition to Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao will also be playing a key role in Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film will hit the big screens on May 31.