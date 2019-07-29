Salman Khan Wishes Sanjay Dutt With A Throwback Pic: 'Happy Birthday, Baba'

Highlights Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on Monday Salman Khan wished him with a throwback picture Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar also wished Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on Monday and on the occasion of his 60th birthday, his friends in Bollywood wished him on social media. The most adorable birthday greeting came from Salman Khan, who shares a very close bond with the Vaastav actor. Instagramming a throwback picture, which features both the actors, Salman Khan captioned it: "Happy birthday, baba." Though Salman Khan didn't mention the time and location of the click, it appears that the throwback picture is from the sets of their 1991 film Saajan. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt shared screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit in that film.

The throwback picture is winning hearts on the Internet and it received over two lakh likes in just 20 minutes, courtesy - Bhai aur baba ki dosti. The duo have worked together in films like Chal Mere Bhai, Dus and more.

Here's the throwback picture we are talking about.

Other than Salman Khan, various other Bollywood celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar also made Sanjay Dutt's day extra special by wishing him on social media. "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite baba Sanjay Dutt... Here's to a year filled with your favourite people and things. PS - I'm coming for my next champi, a Jadoo ki jhappi and some cake #BhoomiNostalgia", wrote Aditi Rao Hydari while Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Oh, to be young and full of vigor! Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt! Welcome to the 60's club! #notoldjustclassic...Wish you all the happiness, love and success!"

Farhan Akhtar shared the first look of Sanjay Dutt's film K.G.F Chapter 2 and wrote: "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special. Here's presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from #KGFChapter2. And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug."

Happy birthday to everyone's favourite baba @DuttSanjay... Here's to a year filled with your favourite people and things...



PS - I'm coming for my next champi, a Jadoo ki jhappi and some cake #BhoomiNostalgiapic.twitter.com/UGmSQ4sXH7 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 29, 2019

Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, @duttsanjay! Welcome to the 60's club! #notoldjustclassic

Wish you all the happiness, love & success! pic.twitter.com/GWNgIpOmwx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 29, 2019

I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special.

Here's presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2.



And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug pic.twitter.com/Ua8uNeYVPA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 29, 2019

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. Hi upcoming films include KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Prasthanam,Panipat, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

