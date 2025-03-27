Salman Khan Confirms Another Big Action Film With Sanjay Dutt After <i>Sikandar</i>

Lately, it seems like the Khans have been drawn to big action entertainers. Be it Shah Rukh Khan delivering mega blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan, or Salman Khan gearing up for Sikandar.

At a press meet in Mumbai yesterday, for the promotions of his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman spoke about doing such a high-octane action film in his late 50s. He also revealed that he is doing another big action film after this Eid release, and that the stakes are much higher there. Additionally, Salman mentioned that the film's director and producer have not been announced, yet.

Sikandar's trailer has already got fans excited about what to expect in the A R Murugadoss directorial. The trailer which lasts for three minutes and 37 seconds, introduces the audience to Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) - a man wanted in 49 cases over the last five years.

Sanjay who finds himself in the centre of a series of complicated occurences, is a morally complex character. He is combatting several challenges at the same time, as one finds out from the hints dropped in the trailer.

The film is a political action thriller, and it showcases a strong undercurrent of power struggles and justice.

Salman Khan will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in the film. Rashmika has been enjoying her winning streak with back-to-back blockbusters such as Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, and most recently Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Sikandar releases in theatres on March 30, 2025.