Salman Khan Warns Against Fake US Show: "Legal Action Will Be Taken"

Salman Khan warned his fans against a fake event announcement claiming that the superstar will be performing in the US. Salman Khan, on Tuesday, shared an official statement, and he captioned it, "Official Notice." An excerpt from the statement read, "This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false."

Salman Khan added in the statement, "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes."

Read Salman Khan's statement here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, also starring Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, which showcases the journey of the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. He produced it along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Speaking of films, the superstar announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. He will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in the film which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. The actor had two releases last year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan will return as a host for the 18th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss.