Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Says She Would Join <i>Bigg Boss</i> Only If She Hosts With Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently gave her two cents about being offered to be contestant in reality show Bigg Boss. On being asked if she would be interested in participating in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, Sunita said that she has been receiving the offer for a few years now. She said, “They've been making me offers for the last four years. For the OTT version as well, the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?' You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan's wife the same thing? Do you think we're struggling financially? I don't even watch Bigg Boss.”

Sunita added, “I told them, ‘Do you even know who you're talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan'.” Sunita Ahuja also expressed her wish to grace the couch in Koffee With Karan. On the Time Out with Ankit podcast, when asked about appearing on Koffee with Karan, Sunita said with a smile, “I'm waiting for an invite!”

She said it doesn't bother her that she hasn't been invited so far. “Why would I be irritated? It's his show, it's up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he'll certainly attract ratings! Karan's also a Gemini, so am I. We'll have a ball,” she said.

Sunita Ahuja is married to Govinda, who has featured in several blockbuster films including Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jodi No 1 and many more.