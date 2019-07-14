Salman Khan Shares Inspirational Post About Life: 'Long Live Morals, Principles And Ethics'

Salman Khan shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan shared a pic on Instagram He posted a monochrome picture of himself The post received over one million likes on Insta

Salman Khan's latest Insta post will serve as food for thought for his fans on social media, in which he talks about the shades of life and the value of morals, principles and ethics in it. More than his philosophical caption, it is his monochrome picture which is winning hearts on the internet. In the photo, Salman can be seen focusing on a blurred thing. Sharing a black-and-white click of himself on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote: "Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it's grey, it's maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god's sake. Long live morals, principles and ethics."

Now, take a look at Salman's inspirational post, which within few hours, received over one million likes on Instagram.

While Salman's fans loved his photo and were all praises for it, many dropped comments like "You still look young," and "Can anyone guess the age of Salman bhai.""You look like 20 years old no matter how old are you," wrote one user on Instagram.

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen shaking a leg with Prabhudeva, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sudeep. Salman, Sajid and Sudeep lined up as Prabhudeva taught them the basic dance moves of Urvashi, one of his popular tracks, from 1994 film Kadhalan (Humse Hai Muqabala in Hindi). "Dance class from the master himself... Prabhu Deva," Salman captioned the post.

Here's the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Salman Khan has films such as Dabangg 3 (with Sonakshi Sinha) and Ishaallah (with Alia Bhatt) in the line-up.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.