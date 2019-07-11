Salman Khan At Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's Birthday Party. His Plus One - Iulia Vantur

Salman, Iulia, Sangeeta in a dabangg photo! (courtesy aarti.bahl)

Salman Khan reportedly hosted a glitzy birthday bash for his former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani at Galaxy Apartments on Tuesday evening. The Internet barely had a whiff of the friends-only party till a dhamakedaar photo, featuring Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur went crazy viral. Originally shared by Mohnish Bahl's wife Aarti Bahl, the photo also stars Mohnish, Aarti and Salman's frequent collaborators and old friends - producer duo Sajid and Wardha Nadiadwala. Seeing Salman, Iulia and Sangeeta party together has sent the Internet into a tizzy but the photo was shared as Aarti's birthday greeting for Sangeeta: "Happy Birthday Sangu! Old friends... timeless."

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani famously co-starred in the multi-starrer 1989 movie Tridev. Salman Khan and Mohnish Bahl collaborated for Sooraj Barjatya films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sangeeta Bijlani had the happiest birthday:

We spotted another priceless photo of Salman and his old friends, including Sangeeta Bijlani:

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan, whose romance was the talk of the town in the 80s, continued to share a cordial rapport after they parted ways. Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan attended Arpita Khan Sharma's baby shower together in 2016 - they were photographed being escorted by Shera. Sangeeta Bijlani was also one of the first visitors to drop by Galaxy Apartments after Salman Khan's acquittal in 2015.

Salman Khan with Sangeeta Bijlani at Arpita's baby shower

On the work front, Salman Khan has films such as Dabangg 3 and Ishaallah in the line-up.

