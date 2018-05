Salman Khan Opts Out Of Song From Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Debut Film

Highlights Salman Khan is co-producing Isabelle's debut film He also produced Isabelle's Canadian film Dr Cabbie Time To Dance also stars Sooraj Pancholi

Salman Khan is apparently too busy to feature in Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's Bollywood debut film. According to a mid-day report Salman opted out of a special dance sequence from upcoming film. The 52-year-old actor, who was filming Race 3 in Ladakh recently, now wants to focus on his upcoming Da-Bangg tour and the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed. In, Isabelle plays the role of a ballroom dancer while Sooraj Pancholi (the film's hero) is a street dancer. A source told mid-day : "The protagonists will be seen performing various dance styles including waltz and Tango. Salman is not comfortable with these dance forms. Also, he wants to focus on his Da-Bangg Tour, and then, Bharat. Since the movie will demand most of his time, Salman decided to bow out of the commitment."Salman Khan launched Isabelle Kaif in Canadian film, which released in 2014. He's also co-producing, which went on floors in London in April. The film is directed by Stanley D'Costa. Salman Khan is neck-deep in work with the upcoming tour and post-production work of, which opens in theatres on Eid. Ali Abbas Zafar is scouting for locations for, which is a remake of Korean film. Once that's done, Salman Khan will start filming. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra (her first film after 2016's).Salman Khan is also producing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film , titled, and he is expected to begin filming Dabangg 3 with brother Arbaaz Khan soon.