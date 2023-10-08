Salman Khan Teases Fans With Special Announcement. 'Bhabhi Reveal?' Asks The Internet

Image Instagrammed by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

For all Salman Khan fans out there. We have an amazing update waiting for your attention. The actor, on a fine Sunday afternoon, decided to treat fans to a glimpse of his upcoming project. Salman has shared a picture of himself with a woman, who is not facing the camera. Both of them are wearing all-white tracksuits. The text attached to the picture read, “Sharing a little piece of my heart tomorrow.” We can see the date “27/12” on the woman's back. FYI: December 27 marks Salman's birthday. Sharing the picture, the actor said, “I will always have your back.” Replying to the post, actress Sangeeta Bijlani said, “Love this.” Bigg Boss sensation, singer Abdu Rozik wrote, “I love this so creative and romantic.” Meanwhile, fans were quick to point out that the mystery woman is none other than Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She is the daughter of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farrey, by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi. The film will be released on November 24. The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on Instagram. For those who don't know, Farrey is backed by Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan shared the teaser and wrote, "Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha (I was talking about the F word. What did you think?). Farrey Teaser out now."

Salman Khan also gave a shout-out to his niece with a major throwback gold on Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself and little Alizeh Agnihotri, he said, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo maine commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa ( Do a favor to uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work! Always remember, in life go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Don't be the same in order to get fit, and don't be different from everyone in the process of getting separated. And most importantly, once you have committed then you don't even listen to uncle).” Hope you got the Wanted connection.

​Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3.