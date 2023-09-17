Salman Khan's Aww-Dorable Throwback Pic With Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Has A Wanted Connection

Salman Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan)

Superstar Salman Khan's throwback picture with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri is absolutely cuteness overloaded. However, what is even better that the picture is perhaps "mamu" Salman's adorable caption alongside it. The tiger star on Saturday shared a throwback photo with Alizeh, the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. In the picture we can see a young Salman Khan holding little Alizeh in his arms. While Alizeh wore a navy-blue dress, Salman was seen in a black T-shirt. Salman captioned the post, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna (Do a favor to your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work)! Always yaad rakho (remember), Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself."

“Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana (Don't become the same in order to fit among the rest, and don't get separated from everyone in the process of becoming different). And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa (once you have committed then don't even listen to uncle)!!

For the unversed, "ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa" is tweaked version of Salman Khan's "Ek baar jo maine committment kr di tab main aone aap ki bhi nahi sunta" dialogue from the movie Wanted."

See Salman Khan's post below:

Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek… pic.twitter.com/JeJ7Y6Ia0h — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is back with yet another season of tv reality show Bigg Boss. The makers shared the TV reality show's promo on social media on Thursday night. The 17th season of the show will air on Colors TV soon. The release date has not been announced yet. In the promo, Salman Khan sports short hair and he appears in 3 different looks. He says in the video. "Abhi tak sirf Bigg Boss ki ankh dekhi hai. Ab dikhenge unke teen avatar (Till now you have only seen Bigg Boss' eyes. Now you will see his 3 looks)."

The video then transitions to Salman Khan dressed in a pink outfit and it represents "Dil" (heart). The second avatar in question is the "dimaag" (brain) and third one is "dum " (power). Salman Khan signs off saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)."

The caption on the video shared by Colors TV's official Instagram handle read, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhkar reh jaayenge aap sab dang (This time Bigg Boss will show a different color, seeing which you will be shocked).Dekhiye Bigg Boss17 jald hi, sirf Colors par ( Watch Bigg Boss 17 soon only on Colors). #BB17 #BiggBoss."

Check out the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Bigg Boss 17 will be Salman Khan's 14th season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. The last season was won by rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up.