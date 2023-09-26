Farrey: Salman Khan Shares Teaser Of Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut Film

A still from Farrey teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. She will make her acting debut with a project titled Farrey, which has been directed by Soumendra Padhi, who is best-known for helming the web series Jamtara. The project has been produced by Alizeh's uncle and superstar Salman Khan. He shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram profile on Monday. The video begins with a clock ticking sound and has visuals of students taking exams, filling up OMR sheets. Farrey refers to pieces of paper which have answers on them and the film is centered around that. Alizeh features as one of the students in the film.

Salman Khan shared the teaser and he wrote, "Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha (I was talking about the F word. What did you think). Farrey Teaser out now."

Check out the teaser of Farrey here:

Here's what Salman posted about the movie earlier on Monday:

Earlier this month, Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to his niece Alizeh in an Instagram post. "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa ( Do a favor to uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work! Always remember, in life go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Don't be the same in order to get fit, and don't be different from everyone in the process of getting separated. And most importantly, once you have committed then you don't even listen to uncle)," he wrote posting a throwback picture with Alizeh.

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming project includes Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. The actor will return as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss.