Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Take Race 3 Party To IPL Finale Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be promoting their next film - Race 3 - at the IPL 2018 finale.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A still from the film Race 3 (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Salman and Jacqueline to promote Race 3 at IPL finale Salman and Jacqueline to perform to their song Heeriye Race 3 releases on June 15 Race 3 and makers are keeping no stone unturned to create hype around the film. And what better place to promote the film than at the finale of the Indian Premier League? Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be promoting Race 3 at the IPL 2018 finale, a statement revealed on Monday. The duo will be performing to the song Heeriye, which was recently released by the makers. Salman and trended a great deal after the first song from Race 3 made it to the playlist, especially for Jacqueline's pole-dancing skills.



According to a statement, Salman and Jacqueline will host an interactive segment where the actor will be talking about his love for the sport and will also reveal his favourite player of the season and the team he supports. Salman's Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will also be among the stars to perform at the finale party, said the statement.



The IPL finale is in its last leg and the final match is scheduled for May 27 (Sunday). Ranbir Kapoor will host a prelude to the Indian Premier League finale. The prelude will see a blend of performances and fun-filled interactions with the celebrities.



Salman Khan and Jacqueline last featured together in Kick, which was a major box office success.



Salman Khan's much anticipated film Race 3 will be an Eid release - will hit screens on 15 June. A suspense thriller, the sequel stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.



It's less than a month to the release of the year's most talked-about filmand makers are keeping no stone unturned to create hype around the film. And what better place to promote the film than at the finale of the Indian Premier League? Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be promotingat the IPL 2018 finale, a statement revealed on Monday. The duo will be performing to the song, which was recently released by the makers. Salman and trended a great deal after the first song frommade it to the playlist, especially for Jacqueline's pole-dancing skills.According to a statement, Salman and Jacqueline will host an interactive segment where the actor will be talking about his love for the sport and will also reveal his favourite player of the season and the team he supports. Salman'sco-star Daisy Shah and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will also be among the stars to perform at the finale party, said the statement.The IPL finale is in its last leg and the final match is scheduled for May 27 (Sunday). Ranbir Kapoor will host a prelude to the Indian Premier League finale. The prelude will see a blend of performances and fun-filled interactions with the celebrities. Salman Khan and Jacqueline last featured together in, which was a major box office success.Salman Khan's much anticipated filmwill be an Eid release - will hit screens on 15 June. A suspense thriller, the sequel stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter