Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Progress Report On Prabhas' Film

Despite competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is making waves at the box office.The Prashanth Neel directorial, on day 3, amassed ₹ 62.05 crore (across all languages) at the box office, as per a Sacnilk report. The Hindi language version minted ₹ 21.1 crore, while the South Indian versions collected approx ₹ 40 crore on Sunday. FYI: Salaar has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In total, the movie has collected ₹ 209.1 crore in just three days.

Not just Prabhas fans, but celebrities from the film fraternity are also showering love on Salaar. On Saturday, megastar Chiranjeevi gave a special shout-out to the film by posting a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire has put the box office on fire. Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Adya' Shruti Haasan and 'Kartha'." The star also congratulated "the fantastic crew and the entire team of Salaar and Hombale Films on this stupendous success."

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was released a day before Salaar. As the industry was anticipating the clash at the box office, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a significant role in Salaar, shared his thoughts on the matter before the films were released. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film; we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it."

In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar features Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi.

