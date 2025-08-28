After Several Delays, Prabhas To Wrap Up <i>The Raja Saab</i> In October Before He Starts Filming <i>Spirit</i>

The Raja Saab was initially scheduled to release in April 2025. However, due to some post-production issues, such as completing the VFX process and sharpening the end product, the release date was pushed further. After this, the release was again postponed as the team sought to fine-tune the film and finish some portions of the shooting.

However, the makers have now confirmed that the film is racing towards completion.

What's Happening

India Today recently reported that Prabhas is going to wrap up shooting for his horror-comedy The Raja Saab in October 2025.

A close source told India Today, "Filming was briefly halted due to the union strike, but with the situation now under control, production has resumed. Only a few key scenes remain, along with three songs, all of which the team aims to complete in the next two months."

"This is one of the tightest schedules Prabhas has worked on in recent times. The team has mapped out every day until October to make sure there are no further delays. The idea is to finish the principal shooting and parallelly push VFX work so that everything is ready on time," concluded the source.

Other than The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Fauji and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in his lineup.

The close source added, "Prabhas is committed to maintaining focus on every film. The plan is to finish The Raja Saab and Fauji efficiently, so he can give his complete energy to Spirit without any overlaps."

The Raja Saab Release Date

Back in June, the release date for The Raja Saab was announced to be December 5, 2025. However, it seems to have changed again as makers are eyeing Sankranti 2026 now.

A senior distribution executive was quoted on India Today, stating, "Sankranti is the perfect window for Prabhas, and he deserves that festival slot. It will also help the film avoid unnecessary clashes and give us a longer festive run at the box office. Also, the film's genre and scale make it ideal for a festival release."

About The Raja Saab

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film, as The Raja Saab will be his first full-fledged horror entertainer. The film represents a unique blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm.

The cast of The Raja Saab includes the trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add more charm to the colourful world of the film.

The Raja Saab is set for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In A Nutshell

Prabhas's The Raja Saab is finally looking at wrapping up its final schedule in October 2025. The producers confirmed that the production is on the right track after several delays.