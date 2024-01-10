Salaar Box Office Collection Day 19: Prabhas' Film Is Almost In The Rs 400 Crore Club

Prabhas in Salaar. (courtesy: hombalefilms)

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has proved itself to be a box office storm and how. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit the theatres last year on December 22, is just inches away from entering Rs 400 crore club at the Indian box office. On Day 19, the film minted Rs 2.15 crore (across all languages), at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After the film's steady business on its third Tuesday, Salaar's total collection now stands at Rs 397.80 crore. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, is being praised significantly by the international audience as well. We say this, as the film that revolves around the fictional city-state of Khansaar, breached Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office.

The super hit news was announced by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a still of Prabhas from a recent success party of Salaar, the trade analyst shared that he is the only actor to achieve the feat of having three films in the Rs 700 crore club. Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Breaking: Global star Prabhas' Salaar Cease Fire zooms past Rs 700 crore gross mark at the worldwide Box Office. Prabhas becomes the only star from the south to hold three films in the Rs 700 crore club.”

Salaar, which tells the gripping tale of friends turned foes, features Prabhas as Deva. Apart from the actor, the film showcases remarkable performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar aka Vardha and Shruti Haasan as Aadhya.

As mentioned above, the makers recently hosted a Salaar success bash to celebrate the film's splendid run at the box office. The official Instagram page of Hombale Films, which backed Salaar dropped a couple of pictures from the success party. The first series of pictures begins with a group picture of Prabhas with Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Film co-founder Vijay Kiragandur. In the next slide, Prabhas and Prithviraj can be seen cutting the cake, while the Salaar team is cheering behind the two. Sharing the post, the production house wrote, “The blockbuster success calls for a blockbuster celebration!”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Salaar 2.5 stars and wrote, “By not allowing the viewer to pause to wonder what is going on, the film manages to pass off its dizzying momentum not only as an integral part of its design but also as its primary selling point. By the end of the maximalist pulp that it foists upon us, we actually push our cognitive and auditory faculties as far as we can to grasp the goings-on with varying degrees of success...The sound design and the background score, which are as intrusive as it was in KGF, bolster the feral nature of life in Khansaar, a place where the ruler thrives on instilling fear in his subjects and his foes. He says at one point: We are all violent men; violence is in our blood."

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Next, Prabhas will share screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The movie is slated to be released later this year.