Salaar Box Office Collection Day 18: Prabhas' Film Is Inching Closer To The Rs 400 Crore Mark

Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continues to resonate with film enthusiasts. On day 18, the Prashanth Neel directorial garnered ₹ 2.25 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. So far, Salaar has collected ₹ 395.50 crore at the domestic box office. The film is set in the fictional city-state of Khansaar and unfolds the gripping tale of friends turned foes. Headlined by Prabhas as Deva, Salaar showcases remarkable performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar also known as Vardha, and Shruti Haasan as Aadhya. Going head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which hit the screens a day prior, Salaar is proving to be a strong competitor. FYI: Dunki has collected ₹ 218.17 crore so far.

Ahead of Salaar and Dunki's release, Prithviraj Sukumaran addressed the box office clash in a conversation with ANI. The actor said, “It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film; we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it."

On Monday, the makers of Salaar hosted a success party for the film. Fun moments from the celebration were shared on Instagram by the film's production house, Hombale Films, and the official Salaar page collectively. The snapshots feature director Prashanth Neel, along with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other stars from the movie. The caption of the post read, "The blockbuster success calls for a BLOCKBUSTER CELEBRATION!"

Salaar was released on December 22 last year. To reach a wider audience, the film is running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.