Salaar Director Prashanth Neel On Film Getting An A Certificate: 'I Didn't Make A Vulgar Movie'

Ahead of the release of Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, its director Prashanth Neel expressed his views on the film getting an adult certificate. It so happened that director Prashanth Neel and actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran sat down for a chat with director SS Rajamouli ahead of the release of Salaar: Par 1 - Ceasefire on December 22. Talking about the film getting an A certificate, he said, "This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core,” he said, adding, “I've seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn't make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it's okay."

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, Prabhas'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefireis all set to take the box office by storm upon its release in theatres on December 22. The film has recorded huge advance booking numbers, already selling 6,78,292 tickets and collecting ₹14.88 crore for day 1. Now, keeping in mind the rush for tickets and the huge fanfare around the action-drama, the Telangana government has issued a notice granting Mythri Movie Distributors permission for “additional show, benefit show and hike of ticket price”. The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permit to allow 6 show at 4.00 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana State for Salaar movie and also a hike of rates by Rs.65/- and Rs.100/- for single screen and multiplexes respectively from 22.12.2023 to 28.12.2023 all across the State of Telangana.”

The government also granted permission to the makers to screen the film as part of a benefit show in a bunch of prominent theatres in Hyderabad. As per the notice, the show will be held from 1.00 am onwards on December 22 [Friday]. Given the massive fan following of Prabhas in Telangana and the humongous success of Prashanth Neel's KGF in the Telugu states, the craze around the film comes as no surprise.

In addition to Prabhas, Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire, which is a tale of friendship at its core, features superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. About the film, Prithviraj who primarily works in the Malayalam films, told PTI, “I remember the first time, the idea of being part of Salaar was pitched to me...I did not expect that Salaar would be a film like this. When you imagine Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF series, making a film with Prabhas - one of the biggest stars in the country, you don't think that it will be a film about two friends...That is what Salaar is actually...It's an exciting film.”

In addition to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles.