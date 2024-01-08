Salaar Box Office Collection Day 17: Prabhas' Film Is This Close To Crossing The Rs 400 Crore Mark

Still from a video on X.(courtesy: HailPrabhas007)

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has taken the box office by storm and there is no denying this. On day 17, Salaar minted ₹5.75 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The action-packed movie has achieved an impressive total of ₹392.94 crore domestically. To broaden its audience reach, Salaar was released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film, led by Prabhas, unfolds in the fictional city-state of Khansaar. Alongside Prabhas as Deva, the Prashanth Neel directorial features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar aka Vardha, and Shruti Haasan as Aadhya.

About his experience of working with Prabhas in Salaar, superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, "Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person...He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Salaar 2.5 stars and wrote, “By not allowing the viewer to pause to wonder what is going on, the film manages to pass off its dizzying momentum not only as an integral part of its design but also as its primary selling point. By the end of the maximalist pulp that it foists upon us, we actually push our cognitive and auditory faculties as far as we can to grasp the goings-on with varying degrees of success...The sound design and the background score, which are as intrusive as it was in KGF, bolsters the feral nature of life in Khansaar, a place where the ruler thrives on instilling fear in his subjects and his foes. He says at one point: We are all violent men; violence is in our blood."

Salaar was released on December 22, 2023.