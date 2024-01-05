Salaar Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas' Film Is Inching Closer To Rs 400 Crore

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire continues its impressive run at the box office. On Day 14, the Prashanth Neel directorial minted Rs 4.50 crore (across all languages) at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. With its steady collection on the second Thursday, Salaar is eyeing to enter the Rs 400-crore club. Right now, its total business stands at Rs 378 crore, the report added. Set in the fictional city-state of Khansaar, Salaar hit the theatres last year on December 22. The film was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In Salaar, Prabhas essays the role of Khansaar Ka Salaar, Deva. Apart from him, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi in important roles.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been receiving much love from every corner of the world. Salaar has breached ₹ 650-crore mark globally. This was announced by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that not only Salaar is eying to enter ₹ 700-crore club, at the global box office, but has also surpassed the lifetime business of Baahubali and Jailer. In addition, the Prashanth Neel directorial has become the fifth highest-grossing movie from the South Indian film industry, after 2.0, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali 2, he added.

Sharing a still of Prabhas' character Deva from the film, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Salaar Cease Fire zooms past Rs 650 crore gross mark at the worldwide Box Office. Salaar beats Baahubali and Jailer's lifetime figure of Rs 650 crore to become the 5th highest grossing film from South after 2.0, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali 2. Rs 650 crore club heroes from south: Prabhas – 3, Rajinikanth – 2, Yash – 1, NTR & Ram Charan – 1.”

#SalaarCeaseFire ZOOMS past cr gross mark at the WW Box Office.#Salaar BEATS #Baahubali and #Jailer lifetime figure of ₹650 cr to become the 5th highest grossing film from South after #2Point0, #KGFChapter2, #RRRMovie and #Baahubali2.



₹650 cr club Heroes from south… pic.twitter.com/IUYzrHaFCA — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 3, 2024

In another post, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also shared the breakdown of Salaar till its second Wednesday. Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Salaar worldwide Box Office. Prabhas' Salaar enters the ₹650 crore club on its 13th Day. Day 1 - ₹ 176.52 crore, Day 2 - Rs 101.39 crore, Day 3 - 95.24 crore, Day 4 - ₹ 76.91 crore, Day 5 - 40.17 crore, Day 6 - 31.62 crore, Day 7 - 20.78 crore, Day 8 - 14.21 crore, Day 9 - 21.45 crore, Day 10 - 23.09 crore, Day 11 - Rs 25.81 crore, Day 12 - 12.15 crore, Day 13 - 11.07 crore, Total - Rs 650.41 crore.”

Up next, Prabhas will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.