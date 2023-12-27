Salaar Star Sriya Reddy On Prabhas: 'One Of The Nicest Humans, Secure Actor'

Sriya Reddy on the sets of Salaar. (courtesy: sriya_reddy)

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has struck the right chord with fans. The film, which stars Prabhas as Deva, was released on December 22. Now, Sriya Reddy, who made a comeback with Salaar, has opened up about her role in the film. The actress played Radha Rama Mannar, daughter of Raja Mannar, portrayed by Jagapathi Babu. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sriya Reddy revealed that she had one condition about her character in the film. Sriya Reddy said, “He (Prashanth Neel) promised me my role would stand out and he's a man of his word. There were a lot of phone calls, meetings, look tests…By the end of it all we knew what Radha Rama Mannar was all about.”

In addition to Sriya Reddy's screen presence, fans also loved the way the character was carried in the film. Sriya Reddy added, “Prashanth [neel] knew what kind of colour palette she [Radha Rama Mannar] needed to carry and the jewellery she would wear from the get-go.”

Giving a shout out to costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy, Sriya Reddy said, “Poornima did a fabulous job. Prints, stripes, anything complicated that took away focus from her personality were avoided.”

Sriya Reddy also spoke about her equation with Prabhas. She said, “He (Prabhas) is one of the nicest human beings. When I told him that, I'm sure he wondered - where is this mad woman from? But he said - sure, take whatever you want. He is a secure actor like that.”

Sriya Reddy will be next seen in Pawan Kalyans' OG. Sharing her excitement about the Sujeeth directorial, she said, “I have also signed a film called OG with Sujeeth in Telugu. I am in love with the script; what he has penned is a total winner.”