Salaar Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas' Film Now Stands At Over Rs 373 Crore

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is reigning at the box office and how. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which hit the theatres last year on December 22, is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore milestone at the Indian box office. On Day 13, the action drama minted Rs 5.25 crore (across all languages) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After its steady business on its second Wednesday in theatres, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 373.57 crore, the report added. Salaar, which revolves around two childhood friends-turned-enemies, has been released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In the film, Prabhas plays the role of Deva. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi are seen in important roles.

Prabhas' character Deva in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is receiving love from all quarters. The movie is being praised significantly by the international audience as well. As a result of this, Salaar is now eying to enter the Rs 700 crore club at the global box office. The blockbuster news was announced by the official Instagram page of Salaar on Monday. According to the special post, Salaar “has crossed a massive Rs 625 crore”, globally. Sharing a poster of Prabhas' character Deva, the makers wrote, “Khansaar…I'm sorry! Unstoppable Salaar -Ceasefire has crossed a massive Rs 625 crore GBOC (worldwide).”

Meanwhile, Sriya Reddy, who made a comeback in Telugu cinema with Salaar, talked about her equation with Prabhas. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actress said, “He (Prabhas) is one of the nicest human beings. When I told him that, I'm sure he wondered - where is this mad woman from? But he said - sure, take whatever you want. He is a secure actor like that.” Sriya Reddy essayed the role of Radha Rama Mannar, daughter of Raja Mannar, portrayed by Jagapathi Babu. Talking about her role in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Sriya Reddy added, “He (Prashanth Neel) promised me my role would stand out and he's a man of his word. There were a lot of phone calls, meetings, look tests…By the end of it all, we knew what Radha Rama Mannar was all about. Prashanth [neel] knew what kind of colour palette she [Radha Rama Mannar] needed to carry and the jewellery she would wear from the get-go.”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Next, Prabhas will share screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The movie is slated to be released later this year.