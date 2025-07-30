<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Day 12: Mohit Suri's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 100 Crore In Second Week

Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara is on its way to hit the Rs 100-crore mark in its second week collection. The film maintained its hold and minted Rs 9.50 crore on second Tuesday (July 29).

What's Happening

In week one, Saiyaara minted Rs 172.75 crore, cementing its position as the second-highest grossing film of the year.

On Monday, the film saw a major drop in its earnings and registered a single-digit collection since its release.

The Tuesday collection saw a slight growth but it couldn't create double-digit magic.

After 12 days of its release, the film minted Rs 266 crore at the domestic box office.

With several records to bank on, Saiyaara also holds the record of being the highest-grossing film, led by two debutants in the history of Bollywood.

Saiyaara is now only lagging behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that Saiyaara globally crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.

"'SAIYAARA' CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara has minted Rs 266 crore at the domestic box office. Worldwide, the film made a mark, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark. In its second week, with no tough competition around the corner, Saiyaara is on its way to make another Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.